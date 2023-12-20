 Skip to main content

OnePlus 12R is officially coming to the US and Europe

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 20 2023 - 7:25 am PT
oneplus logo

After offering the series in India over the past few years, OnePlus is officially bringing the OnePlus 12R to the US and Europe in 2024, the company has confirmed in a recent video.

In a “Fireside Chat” with core members of OnePlus, including Pete Lau, OnePlus takes a look back over the events of the past 10 years, as well as teasing what’s coming next.

The OnePlus 12 has already launched in China, and this video was published on the same day that OnePlus announced the global release date of the brand’s new flagship. But the OnePlus 12, when it arrives globally, won’t be alone.

Like in years past, OnePlus will release an “R Series” version of the device. That series started with the OnePlus 9R in 2021, and has continued through subsequent generations with the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 11R.

Now, the OnePlus 12R is expanding outside of India to North America and Europe. We know the device will be sold in the US, too, as OnePlus confirmed that while teasing the US launch last week.

In the video, OnePlus says:

In addition to India, this time we will launch the OnePlus 12R in North America, Europe, and other parts of the world as well. Regardless of where people reside, they will have the opportunity to experience the OnePlus R Series. So the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will soon be available globally.

