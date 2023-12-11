 Skip to main content

Someone bought a OnePlus 12 that literally has a dead bug inside of it [Gallery]

Dec 11 2023
The OnePlus 12 launched in China earlier this month with some incredible specs, and while some software bugs are always expected with a new phone launch, one buyer’s OnePlus 12 had an actual dead insect inside of it.

In a post on Weibo, a user shows that their newly purchased OnePlus 12 in white has a gap in the back glass that houses, encased in glue, a dead insect. The device is shown with the bug under the glass, and on the other side, there’s also what appears to be a hair stuck under the glass.

Obviously, it’s shocking that this is even possible, as smartphones are usually assembled in clean environments to prevent exactly this sort of thing.

Finding debris under the glass is definitely a concern, but it’s unlikely that this is a widespread issue. However, what does seem to be fairly common is finding a gap under the OnePlus 12’s rear glass. As Android Authority notes, several early adopters have found that there are gaps between the glass and the camera module, as well as excess glue from when the device was assembled. (This is also visible in the user’s photos below.)

The OnePlus 12 is, for now, still only available in China, so we certainly hope that these issues will be resolved well ahead of the phone’s global launch. Whether that will happen, though, we really don’t know just yet.

