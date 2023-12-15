 Skip to main content

OnePlus 12 confirms January 23 release date in US, probably with OnePlus 12R in tow

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 15 2023 - 8:07 am PT
After its debut in China earlier this month, the OnePlus 12 is officially coming to the US and other global markets with a release date set for January 23, and it might not be the only device.

The OnePlus 12 is the brand’s 2024 flagship and, based on its Chinese release, there’s a lot to look forward to. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, copious amounts of RAM, the return of wireless charging, and new cameras that seem quite compelling. Overall, it’s looking great.

Today, OnePlus confirmed on its website that the OnePlus 12 will launch in the US, and presumably other markets, with a release date of January 23, 2024.

That date doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as OnePlus has put roughly a month between its China and global launches for the past couple of generations. Notably, though, it does put OnePlus in direct competition with Samsung, which is set to launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17.

Notably, too, OnePlus suggests that the OnePlus 12 may be joined by the OnePlus 12R on this website, as it advertises a giveaway of the two devices. The terms and conditions don’t specify 12R, rather referring to it as “another new phone,” but the website currently directly says 12R.

OnePlus has offered “R” variations in India for a while now, but that wouldn’t make sure for a US giveaway considering the differences in connectivity. So, from the looks of it, we’ll be getting the 12R in other regions this time around.

