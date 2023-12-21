Full Galaxy S24 series specs leak with 2,600 nit displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, fake 10x tele on Ultra

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is under a month away, and Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Before that, a complete specs leak gives an official look at each phone’s capabilities.

The last couple of days have proven to be a war zone of leaked information on the Galaxy S24 series. While leaks have somewhat trickled out in the past, the end of 2023 has them coming in full swing.

A new post by Evan Blass on Twitter/X showcases Samsung’s official marketing spec sheet for the Galaxy S24 lineup, which consists of the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The sheet is broken down into a few key categories, starting with the display capabilities of each device.

At the base level S24, there is a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display that can hit up to 2,600 nits of brightness. Across the board, each AMOLED screen is able to reach 2,600 nits in bright sunlight. Where it varies is in size and quality. The Galaxy S24+ will house a 6.7-inch screen that reaches QHD+. The S24 Ultra also hits QHD+ but brings a larger 6.8-inch screen.

According to the specs, the Galaxy S24 will also house a simple 50MP camera, the same as the S24+. The bigger Galaxy S24 Ultra will instead carry a 200MP unit, which is similar to what we saw last year, though the big change might come from software this time around. Each phone can handle 8K video, though how each does may vary from model to model. The S24 and S24+ can get up to 3x telephoto, but the S24 Ultra will be able to hit 10x utilizing sensor crop workarounds.

The Galaxy S24 base model shows its price in the memory department. At only 8GB of RAM, it’s coming in way under the S24+ and S24 Ultra’s 12GB of RAM. It also caps out at 256GB of storage, whereas the other two models hit 512GB, at least. The S24 also only carries a 4,000mAh battery compared to the 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries in the S24+ and S24 Ultra, respectively.

Related: Leaked teaser shows Samsung’s AI-centric Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date, more images surface

There are two big takeaways from this leak. First, it conforms that each phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, at least in one region. It was originally thought that Samsung might cheap out on the base S24 and equip it with an Exynos 2400 instead.

The other big reveal within the Galaxy S24 spec sheet is that Samsung is still advertising that the Galaxy S24 Ultra carries a 10x telephoto lens capability when, in reality, the largest actual glass element cluster on the phone is capable of a 5x optical zoom. Beyond that, the 10x capability is done with sensor cropping and digital zooming.

There isn’t a lot that screams “huge improvement” over last year’s release. Samsung is seemingly hedging a lot on AI, as evidenced by a recently leaked teaser video for Galaxy Unpacked. That event will take place on January 18.