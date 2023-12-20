Leaked teaser shows Samsung’s AI-centric Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date, more images surface

Samsung’s Unpacked events are like clockwork, happening around the same time every year. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event was expected in the beginning month of the year, and new leaks confirm it will happen on January 18.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is a little different this year. It’s starting at a similar time of the year, thanks to a confirming leak via Evan Blass on Twitter/X. However, unlike other Galaxy Unpacked events, this one has AI baked right in.

In the leaked teaser countdown, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is clearly shown with a January 18 air date. Specifically, it’ll start at 1:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PST. With that, an animation to the right shows an icon that looks exceptionally similar to the Google Bard Logo.

It wouldn’t be a far-reach to assume Samsung will utilize Bard to an extent we haven’t seen in previous Galaxy devices. Either that or Samsung is using the same fantasy AI imagery that seems to be paired with many other companies’ artificial intelligence branding.

Once those Bard-like stars fly away in the video, the screen reads, “Galaxy AI is coming.”

Several leaks surrounding the Galaxy S24 series have already come to the surface. Prior to the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked launch, the most notable data we have is that the S24+ and S24 Ultra will house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the base Galaxy S24 will carry an Exynos 2400 in some areas while the US variant will have the same SoC as the other, more expensive models. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be built out of titanium rather than the weaker and heavier aluminum framing it has used in the past.

With that, another large batch of images was uploaded by @MysteryLupin on Twitter/X.

Since @Androidheadline x MrQ wanted a little battle, here you go ;)



Samsung Galaxy S24 Series – all of it.

100+ images in good quality.

without wm ofc :)https://t.co/hcqGuUJcFo

— Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) December 21, 2023

The huge batch of images showcases all three Galaxy S24 models, including the titanium S24 Ultra. The photo dump doesn’t show anything we haven’t seen up to this point, but if you want to get an uninterrupted look at some high-res Galaxy S24 images, the post houses a download link.

As far as AI goes, there has been some evidence to point toward an artificial intelligence overhaul in the Galaxy S24 series. For that, we’ll likely have to wait until the January 18 Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event and see.