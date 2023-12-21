 Skip to main content

YouTube tweaks Ambient Mode to be more vibrant on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 21 2023 - 12:02 am PT
0 Comments

Introduced last year, Ambient Mode in YouTube for Android has been updated to be much more vibrant. 

This change is particularly obvious in the compact player. Previously, the Ambient Mode was most apparent above the video in your status bar, while being barely visible below it. The effect now really appears behind the rows for video title and stats, while this change emphasizes the rounded corners of the sheet that houses comments, Up Next recommendations, etc.

Old vs. new

When you pull down on that sheet and enter the fullscreen portrait mode, Ambient Mode is very apparent. You could barely make it out before this update. (It was only somewhat more visible on-device compared to the left screenshot below.)

This updated effect is also applied in landscape, which just introduced in October, to the left and right of the video. As always, you can disable it from the gear icon in the top-right corner > Additional settings. We’re seeing this Ambient Mode change with version 18.49 of YouTube for Android.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com