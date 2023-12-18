YouTube Premium and Music Premium launching in 10 more countries

Google is bringing the YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscriptions to 10 more countries/regions for a grand total of 110 locations.

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are now available in Algeria, Cambodia, Georgia, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Tunisia, and Senegal.

Availability in Kenya, Senegal, and Ghana started rolling out on December 5:

YouTube Music/Premium is now available in the following countries and regions:

Algeria Laos American Samoa Latvia Argentina Lebanon Aruba Liechtenstein Australia Lithuania Austria Luxembourg Bahrain Malaysia Bangladesh Malta Belarus Mexico Belgium Nepal Bermuda Netherlands Bolivia New Zealand Bosnia and Herzegovina Nicaragua Brazil Nigeria Bulgaria North Macedonia Cambodia Northern Mariana Islands Canada Norway Cayman Islands Oman Chile Pakistan Colombia Panama Costa Rica Papua New Guinea Croatia Paraguay Cyprus Peru Czechia Philippines Denmark Poland Dominican Republic Portugal Ecuador Puerto Rico Egypt Qatar El Salvador Romania Estonia Russia – temporarily unavailable Finland Saudi Arabia France Senegal French Guiana Serbia French Polynesia Singapore Georgia Slovakia Germany Slovenia Ghana South Africa Greece South Korea Guadeloupe Spain Guam Sri Lanka Guatemala Sweden Honduras Switzerland Hong Kong Taiwan Hungary Thailand Iceland Tunisia India Türkiye Indonesia Turks and Caicos Islands Iraq US Virgin Islands Ireland Ukraine Israel United Arab Emirates Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Jordan Uruguay Kenya Venezuela Kuwait Vietnam

