YouTube Premium and Music Premium launching in 10 more countries

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 18 2023 - 12:00 am PT
0 Comments

Google is bringing the YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscriptions to 10 more countries/regions for a grand total of 110 locations.

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are now available in Algeria, Cambodia, Georgia, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Tunisia, and Senegal.

Availability in Kenya, Senegal, and Ghana started rolling out on December 5:

YouTube Music/Premium is now available in the following countries and regions:

AlgeriaLaos
American SamoaLatvia
ArgentinaLebanon
ArubaLiechtenstein
AustraliaLithuania
AustriaLuxembourg
BahrainMalaysia
BangladeshMalta
BelarusMexico
BelgiumNepal
BermudaNetherlands
BoliviaNew Zealand
Bosnia and HerzegovinaNicaragua
BrazilNigeria
BulgariaNorth Macedonia
CambodiaNorthern Mariana Islands
CanadaNorway
Cayman IslandsOman
ChilePakistan
ColombiaPanama
Costa RicaPapua New Guinea
CroatiaParaguay
CyprusPeru
CzechiaPhilippines
DenmarkPoland
Dominican RepublicPortugal
EcuadorPuerto Rico
EgyptQatar
El SalvadorRomania
EstoniaRussia – temporarily unavailable
FinlandSaudi Arabia
FranceSenegal
French GuianaSerbia
French PolynesiaSingapore
GeorgiaSlovakia
GermanySlovenia
GhanaSouth Africa
GreeceSouth Korea
GuadeloupeSpain
GuamSri Lanka
GuatemalaSweden
HondurasSwitzerland
Hong KongTaiwan
HungaryThailand
IcelandTunisia
IndiaTürkiye
IndonesiaTurks and Caicos Islands
IraqUS Virgin Islands
IrelandUkraine
IsraelUnited Arab Emirates
ItalyUnited Kingdom
JapanUnited States
JordanUruguay
KenyaVenezuela
KuwaitVietnam

