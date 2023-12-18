YouTube Premium and Music Premium launching in 10 more countries

Google is bringing the YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscriptions to 10 more countries/regions for a grand total of 110 locations.
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are now available in Algeria, Cambodia, Georgia, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Tunisia, and Senegal.
Availability in Kenya, Senegal, and Ghana started rolling out on December 5:
YouTube Music/Premium is now available in the following countries and regions:
|Algeria
|Laos
|American Samoa
|Latvia
|Argentina
|Lebanon
|Aruba
|Liechtenstein
|Australia
|Lithuania
|Austria
|Luxembourg
|Bahrain
|Malaysia
|Bangladesh
|Malta
|Belarus
|Mexico
|Belgium
|Nepal
|Bermuda
|Netherlands
|Bolivia
|New Zealand
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Nicaragua
|Brazil
|Nigeria
|Bulgaria
|North Macedonia
|Cambodia
|Northern Mariana Islands
|Canada
|Norway
|Cayman Islands
|Oman
|Chile
|Pakistan
|Colombia
|Panama
|Costa Rica
|Papua New Guinea
|Croatia
|Paraguay
|Cyprus
|Peru
|Czechia
|Philippines
|Denmark
|Poland
|Dominican Republic
|Portugal
|Ecuador
|Puerto Rico
|Egypt
|Qatar
|El Salvador
|Romania
|Estonia
|Russia – temporarily unavailable
|Finland
|Saudi Arabia
|France
|Senegal
|French Guiana
|Serbia
|French Polynesia
|Singapore
|Georgia
|Slovakia
|Germany
|Slovenia
|Ghana
|South Africa
|Greece
|South Korea
|Guadeloupe
|Spain
|Guam
|Sri Lanka
|Guatemala
|Sweden
|Honduras
|Switzerland
|Hong Kong
|Taiwan
|Hungary
|Thailand
|Iceland
|Tunisia
|India
|Türkiye
|Indonesia
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Iraq
|US Virgin Islands
|Ireland
|Ukraine
|Israel
|United Arab Emirates
|Italy
|United Kingdom
|Japan
|United States
|Jordan
|Uruguay
|Kenya
|Venezuela
|Kuwait
|Vietnam
