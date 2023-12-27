 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro repair parts reveal more expensive cameras

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 27 2023 - 12:32 pm PT
In addition to the Diagnostic App and manuals that Google released earlier this month, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro repair parts are also available at iFixit.

Notable repair parts for the Pixel 8 include the screen, rear case (in all three colors), battery, wide rear camera, ultra wide rear camera, and front camera. It provides an interesting comparison to genuine components for last year’s phone, which was cheaper by $100.

Pixel 7Pixel 8
Screen$139.99$159.99
Rear Case$142.99
Battery$42.99$42.99
Wide Rear Camera89.99$142.99
Ultra Wide Rear Camera$42.99$62.99
Front Camera$42.99
Part Only

While the battery remains fixed at $42.99, the “Actua” screen sees a $20 increase for going to 120 Hz and boosting brightness. Compared to last year, you can buy a rear case in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose, though you can’t really make a FrankenPhone anymore.

The most notable price increase sees the wide rear camera (left below) go from $89.99 to $142.99, while the ultra wide (right) is $20 more expensive.

Source: iFixit

On the Pixel 8 Pro, there’s a $47 price bump for the triple camera system, which is sold together. The price increase for the screen is negligible here.

Pixel 7 ProPixel 8 Pro
Screen$212.99$229.99
Rear Case$172.99
Battery$42.99$42.99
Rear Camera$152.99$199.99
Front Camera$42.99
Part Only

