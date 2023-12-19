 Skip to main content

Google Camera revives ultrawide astrophotography, but only on Pixel 8 Pro

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 19 2023 - 6:20 am PT
1 Comment
video boost pixel 8 pro night sight

Astrophotography has been a fun part of Google’s camera experience for the past several years, but the feature lost support for ultrawide shots a while back. Now, ultrawide astrophotography is returning, but solely on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google first debuted support for astrophotography in the Pixel 4 back in 2019, but continued to improve of the feature over time. The 2020-released Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G both added support for taking astrophotography shots via the ultrawide camera, an option that’s not appeared on any subsequent Pixels. In fact, Google removed the option from those two devices back in Google Camera 8.1, released at the very end of 2020.

Now, it’s back, at least in limited capacity.

As noted by Android Authority, ultrawide astrophotography is back on Pixel 8 Pro. When astrophotography mode is triggered (by having the phone still while in a dark scene), the Google Camera app displays options for taking shots at the default 1x mode as well as 2x, but also at 0.5x.

Somewhat oddly, the Pixel 8 Pro is the only device that supports this currently. We checked a Pixel 8 as well as a Pixel Fold, and neither device offers 0.5x while in astrophotography mode.

Why only the Pixel 8 Pro?

Presumably, at least part of the reason is due to the Pixel 8 Pro using a different hardware sensor for the ultrawide shooter. The Pro has a 48MP sensor at f/2.0, which captures more detail and more light than the 12MP sensor at f/2.2 used on the regular Pixel 8.

  • Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel Fold

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.