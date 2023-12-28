 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) price will be nearly half of Phone (2), more specs leak

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Dec 28 2023 - 7:17 am PT
To pile onto the recent Nothing Phone (2a) leaks, more information has come out regarding the budget phone’s price and memory configuration.

Nothing is obviously in the process of developing a budget device named the Phone (2a), as several previous leaks have indicated. This phone will be an offshoot of the Nothing Phone (2), in a similar way that the Samsung Galaxy S23 has an FE counterpart for less money.

Recent leaks via Roland Quandt on Twitter/X note some new information regarding the phone, which is said to be using a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The recent leak suggests that the Nothing Phone (2a) will come at a price of under €400 in Europe for the base model.

The post also notes that those multiple models will house separate memory configurations. The sub-€400 Phone (2a) will carry 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory, while the more expensive one – likely above €400 – will house 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The latter model looks promising, with little else to go on.

As for release in the US, there is no information on pricing. A price of €400 comes to around $444, which seems like a good spot for an entry-level device like the Nothing Phone (2a). A higher $500 tag would also be relatively acceptable for a phone with 12GB of RAM. The Nothing Phone (2) launched at $599, double the alleged price of the base Phone (2a).

Previous leaks have touched on the 2 50MP shooters in the Nothing Phone (2a), as well as the phone’s 1080p AMOLED display. The display is likely to come in at 6.7 inches.

The lower price tag will come with some caveats, which are already starting to show. A midrange chip, less-than-premium cameras, and an FHD+ panel indicate that the device will perform similarly to other budget phones on the market, though only time will tell.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is rumored to be announced during MWC in February.

