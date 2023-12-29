 Skip to main content

Latest Galaxy S24 leaks reveal clone of Pixel 8’s Magic Eraser, more new images

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 29 2023 - 6:45 pm PT
As Samsung’s launch event for the Galaxy S24 series approaches, more new details are coming out. In the latest series of leaks, new high-quality images have surfaced as well as details on a few key AI features of the Galaxy S24 series, including a clone of Google’s Magic Eraser tool from Pixel 8.

@MysteryLupin on Twitter/X today published what appears to be an excerpt from marketing materials showcasing several key features of the Galaxy S24 series. That includes the previously-announced Live Translate feature which uses AI to translate a phone call.

Further, there’s “Nightography Zoom,” which enhances low-light photos when zoomed in. While Samsung’s camera suite includes telephoto lenses, these are sometimes not used in low-light conditions, so AI enhancement could certainly be used to make improvements there. Not using AI, another point includes “High Resolution,” which just mentions the 200MP main camera of the Galaxy S24 Ultra while “Screen Display” – we’d assume this is unfinished language – describes the “brighter, flatter screen” which “gives you more room to do what you love.”

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit here, though, is the “Generative Edit” feature. Samsung describes the feature saying:

Move or remove objects. Fill in empty space with Generative Edit. Requires Samsung account log in and internet connection.

Sound familiar? While there are likely differences, this sounds basically identical to Google’s Magic Eraser on the Pixel 8 series, which requires Google Photos backup and an internet connection, which turned out to be a point of contention for some following the series’ release. It’s interesting that, despite the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s far better on-device AI capabilities compared to Google’s Tensor chips, Samsung still requires an internet connection for this feature. Notably, the leaked materials mention the feature will be supported across all three Galaxy S24 devices.

The same leaker also earlier in the day leaked high-quality images of the Galaxy S24 series. The images were deleted almost immediately, likely because Samsung has been aggressively taking down social media leaks, but Digital Trends managed to capture copies before the removal.

Samsung’s launch event is expected to fall on January 17 per previous leaks, and a recent Samsung website briefly confirmed that date before the company took the information down.

