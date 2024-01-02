Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ $100 off, Fitbit Sense 2 $200, OnePlus Open, more

A new year is delivering tons of new deals, as the best discounts ever on Amazon arrive to take $100 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets. The savings carry over to Fitbit Sense 2, as discount down to $200 helps you hit those New Year’s resolutions. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Amazon lows take $100 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+

Amazon is now starting off the New Year with the best discount yet on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9+. The recent Android tablet launched late last fall at $1,000, and now it is dropping down to $900. This discounts the Wi-Fi 256GB model by $100, beating the previous mention by $50 in the process of marking a new all-time low. There are also some other deals included in the sale on elevated capacities, like the 512GB configuration at $120 off the usual price tag at $999.99.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some New Year savings.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller tablet boasts much of the same internal capabilities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. Pricing is a bit more affordable too, especially with the same $100 discounts applying as found on the S9+. Right now Amazon has the Tab S9 for $700, which is down from its usual $800 price tag and marking a new Amazon low. This is an extra $20 below our previous mention from back over Black Friday, too.

Fitbit Sense 2 helps you hit those New Year’s resolutions

There’s no better time to grab a new smartwatch than the start of another year, and Amazon is marking down the latest Fitbit Sense 2 just in time. Making sure you don’t have to pay full price, the smartwatch now sells for $199.95 shipped in three different designs. Each one is marked down from the usual $300 price tag and saving you $100 to match the second-best prices around. This is within $2 of the all-time low from the beginning of November and matching the Black Friday pricing. We fully break down just how today’s savings stack up below the fold, as well as over in our hands-on review.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well one of the more robust ecosystems on the market for monitoring well-being and daily health.

OnePlus Open starts from $1,400

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Open Folding Smartwatch for $1,499.99 shipped. There’s no trade-in required on this 512GB smartphone, as the price drops from its usual $1,700 going rate. There’s $200 in savings attached as well as one of the very first chances to save so far. We last saw this price back when the new release first launched, with today’s offer matching the all-time low. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $100 off with a discount down to $1,399.99 – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review.

Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the official Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band. If you unwrapped one of the new Pixel Watch 2 over the holidays or just want to refresh the fit and finish of your original wearable, this band is one of the more premium ways to do it at $64.90 shipped. You’d normally pay $80, with today’s offer marking the only discount so far at 20% off. It’s of course a new all-time low.

Google’s official Pixel Watch band comes with an Italian leather build complete with stainless steel hardware. It elevates the look of both the original and newer Pixel Watch 2 with a black Obsidian design that’s a bit more premium than the rubber strap included in the package. We previously took a hands-on look at how it dresses up your wearable, writing home about its build quality.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds in latest three colors all land at $160

Amazon is now discounting the latest Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Specifically applying to all three of the recently-released styles, pricing now drops to $159.95 shipped across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. You’d typically pay $200 for the lineup, with today’s $40 discount arriving to match the all-time low on these releases. We’ve seen some of the other colors drop as low as $145 last summer, but today’s offer is the best price in months. You can see how all of those savings stack up in our hands-on review.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24.

