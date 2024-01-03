 Skip to main content

Android 14 January security patch rolling out for Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 3 2024 - 11:15 am PT
1 Comment

Google is kicking off the year in Pixel updates with the Android 14 January security patch today for the following devices: 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro.

There are 11 security issues resolved in the Android 14 January patch dated 2024-01-01 and 48 for 2024-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices has three additional security fixes, with global and Verizon builds today.

