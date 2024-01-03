Android 14 January security patch rolling out for Pixel

Google is kicking off the year in Pixel updates with the Android 14 January security patch today for the following devices: 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro.
There are 11 security issues resolved in the Android 14 January patch dated 2024-01-01 and 48 for 2024-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.
The dedicated bulletin for Google devices has three additional security fixes, with global and Verizon builds today.
- Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — UQ1A.240105.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 8: UQ1A.240105.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — UQ1A.240105.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240105.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — UQ1A.240105.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.240105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240105.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — UQ1A.240105.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — UQ1A.240105.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: UQ1A.240105.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — UQ1A.240105.004.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: UQ1A.240105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.240105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: UQ1A.240105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: UQ1A.240105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
