Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get camera and UI fixes with January 2024 update

With January 1 falling on a Monday, Google took two additional days to deliver the first update of 2024 for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Following the big QPR1 update and December Feature Drop, today’s four fixes span the Camera and User Interface. The camera fix appears to be wide-ranging and covers every device except the Pixel Tablet.

Use the following device key to interpret the January 2023 changelog for the Pixel 8 and other supported devices:

*[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold

*[3] Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel Tablet

Camera

Fix for users facing Camera crashes in certain conditions *[3]

User Interface

Fix for users facing flashing black screen when playing video in certain conditions *[1]

Fix for users unable to exit Setup Wizard in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions *[2]