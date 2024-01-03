Nothing Phone (2) update ‘improves’ Glyph music syncing feature

Nothing OS 2.5.1a is slowly becoming available for the Nothing Phone (2). Among the two changes that come with the update, one alters how the Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyh lighting works when synced to music.

One of the primary selling points of the Nothing Phone – both iterations – is the lighting panel on the back of the phone. The Glyph interface serves a few functions, most of which have a genuine purpose beyond being for show. Rumors even note that the Nothing Phone (2a) will house at least a couple of LED strips to keep the futuristic look in the Nothing lineup.

For instance, the LED paneling will light up when you receive a notification or phone call. The back of the Phone (2) will also light up in synchronization with music, which is a little louder visually but tends to be a neat party trick.

According to a new software update released by Nothing, the Glyph sound sync feature has been improved. In which way it has been improved, Nothing doesn’t specify. Some comments in the forum post make note that the Glyph interface now completely turns off during music playback, whereas the LEDs would stay lit even during quiet points in a song. Others have noted that the LEDs in the Glyph paneling are brighter now, which is what you’d want when turning on music visualization.

Nothing OS 2.5.1a also brings a fix for freezing issues in certain scenarios. This bug was caused by the App Locker. With this hotfix, the Nothing Phone (2) should see some stability in that regard.

Nothing’s software update is rolling out in batches for the Phone (2), meaning you likely won’t see Nothing OS 2.5.1a at the same time as other users. Beyond improving the Phone(2)’s ability to sync lights with music and resolving freezing issues, the update doesn’t bring anything major as other recent updates have.