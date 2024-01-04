Qualcomm announces Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 that will power Google-Samsung device

Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 with a focus on providing “more realistic, detailed experiences.”

The big upgrade over the XR2 Gen 2, which was announced in September of 2023, is support for up to 4.3K per eye resolution at 90 frames per second. Qualcomm says this allows for “spectacularly clear visuals” in use cases like room-scale screens, life-size overlays, and virtual desktops.

There’s also a 15% increase in GPU frequency and 20% bump to CPU frequency, as well as support for “12+” concurrent cameras to power hand and other body tracking.

Other specs like 12ms full color video see-though and Wi-Fi 7 support are unchanged from the XR2 Gen 2, which is found today on the Meta Quest 3 (2,064 x 2,208 screen). This Snapdragon lineup meant for XR use cases, while Qualcomm also offers an AR family aimed at smart glasses.

Following last February’s partnership announcement, Qualcomm reiterated today that it’s working closely with Google and Samsung.

“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more.” Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics, expressed his excitement, “With Samsung’s mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users.”

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR,” said Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google. “We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences.”

Qualcomm says “5+ OEMs” are working on devices powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. This includes the upcoming Samsung and Google headset, while other named partners today include HTC Vive, Immersed, and Play for Dream (formerly YVR). The chipmaker also has a reference device (pictured below) with Goertek.