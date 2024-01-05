 Skip to main content

Burn-in protection may be fixed on Galaxy S23 series soon

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 5 2024 - 6:55 am PT
While AMOLED displays have come a long way since the days of bad burn-in, protections are still needed. That’s why it was confusing that Samsung’s One UI 6 update broke burn-in protection for many devices, but a coming update will apparently fix that on the Galaxy S23 series.

Soon after Samsung’s Android 14 update started rolling out, it was discovered that burn-in protection had disappeared in part from some devices, including the Galaxy S23 series. Burn-in protection typical shifts elements of the display ever-so-slightly to avoid those items being fixed in position for too long. It’s generally not noticeable in use, but it’s a very important function.

It’s been a few months since this issue was noticed and Samsung has issued a few updates since, but the issue hasn’t been fixed just yet. That may soon change, though.

On Samsung’s community forums in Korea, a community manager chimed in on a thread of user complaints about the issue with a small update. Apparently Samsung is aware of the issue and a fix is in the works, but there’s no word yet on when it might be distributed. The response, translated, says that an answer on when the update may be distributed should be available sometime this month. So, sometime this month, we may know more about when this fix could roll out.

That’s obviously not ideal, but it’s all we’ve got for now. We’ll monitor the situation and update this post as more details are available.

Notably, too, some users claim that Samsung support has said the fix will be applied alongside the January 2024 security patch.

Samsung has officially announced a January 17 launch event for the Galaxy S24 series, with reservations open now for a $50 credit when you pre-order.

