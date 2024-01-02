Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S24 event on January 17, opens reservations with $50 credit [Video]

Samsung has just officially announced a January 17 Unpacked event which is expected to deliver the Galaxy S24 series among other releases, and also opened up reservations with a bonus credit.

A teaser image released today from Samsung confirms that the next “Galaxy Unpacked” event will take place on January 17, 2024. The event will be live-streamed via Samsung’s website as well as through YouTube.

The event itself takes place in person in San Jose, California, at 10am PT.

The teaser image doesn’t reveal much, but a video from Samsung, as seen below, offers up the tagline “Galaxy AI is coming” with a familiar set of symbols that represent AI. Reports and leaks have shown Samsung’s focus on AI including:

The Galaxy S24 series is likely to be the main focus of the upcoming Unpacked event, but there’s a good chance we’ll see other products too. Leaks suggest new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are coming, a new fitness-focused tracker, and we also previously spotted evidence that a new fitness-focused smart ring is coming. We could also see a glimpse at Samsung’s mixed-reality headset, which is rumored to launch later in 2024.

For those looking to upgrade, Samsung is opening up reservations on its website today.

These reservations are completely free and just hold your place in line. You only need to enter your name and email address. When pre-orders actually open up, you’ll be able to get in and complete the order, or just skip it and lose nothing.

If you do end up pre-ordering any of Samsung’s new devices, though, you’ll get an additional $50 credit that comes with your pre-order. Notably, with the Galaxy Foldables released last year, Samsung allowed this credit to be used towards the cost of the device.

