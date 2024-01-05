Microsoft Teams comes to Android Auto next month, nearly a year after it was announced

Microsoft has revealed that it is about to launch support for Teams, its workplace chat app, on Google’s Android Auto in February 2024.

Apps on Android Auto were once limited just to media and navigation, but that’s changed over time. Just last year, Google started pushing for more smart home apps, weather apps, and more on the platform, and that included the announcement that Microsoft Teams would arrive on the platform, but there was no timeline given.

In the time since, we’ve seen Zoom launch its Android Auto app in September 2023, and Webex arrived that same week. Those apps were announced alongside Microsoft Teams, but there was still no word on Microsoft’s plans at the time.

But, now, Microsoft has finally confirmed a release window.

On its roadmap, Microsoft confirmed that Teams for Android Auto is currently scheduled to launch in February 2024, around 9 months after the original announcement. Microsoft briefly explains that the app will be able to make and accept calls through Teams, with no word on if it will integrate with messages from the service.

Teams on Android Auto lets you easily join meetings from the calendar view, quickly call your speed dial contacts and see your recent calls on your Android phones.

The roadmap addition first went live on January 4 and was spotted by TechRadar.

Currently, there’s no specific date attached to the rollout but, at this point, it’s just good to see things are still in the works. Notably, Microsoft Teams has offered a CarPlay app since 2021.

