YouTube TV reportedly crosses 6.5 million subscribers

Google’s YouTube TV is the fastest-growing product from the company, and it continues to rack up more and more subscribers. After hitting 6 million subscribers a few months ago, YouTube TV is now estimated to have hit 6.5 million subscribers.

New data from Leichtman Research Group (via CordCuttersNews) estimates that YouTube TV has hit roughly 6.5 million subscribers as of Q3 2023, up 600,000 from the previous quarter.

That kept YouTube TV as the fastest-growing and largest service, as Hulu hit 4.6 million subscribers, Sling TV passed around 2.1 million, and Fubo sits just shy of 1.5 million. Sling TV was the slowest growing among the bunch, with Fubo having the biggest boost proportionally at 310,000 added.

And, notably, that’s also while traditional cable was bleeding subscribers. Cable providers dropped 985,000 subscribers in Q3 while “other” Pay-TV services lost around 780,000 in the quarter. Online services like YouTube TV added an estimated total of 1,327,000 subscribers by comparison, but there was still a net loss of subscribers in the market as a whole by around 465,000 subscribers.

