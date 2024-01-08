TCL just announced seven new Android phones

TCL just announced a bunch of new Android phones as a part of the TCL 50 series.

At CES 2024, TCL has just announced the TCL 50 series, which is launching over the coming months with a total of seven new smartphones. Yes, seven.

The series includes the following new devices:

TCL 50 SE

TCL 50 5G

TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G

TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G

TCL 50 XL 5G

TCL XE 5G

TCL 50 LE

Five of those devices will be coming to the United States – the two NXTPAPER releases, XL 5G, XE 5G, and LE.

TCL hasn’t mentioned how much any of these devices will cost, when they’ll be available, or offered up full specs.

We only know a few key details about select models. TCL 50 XL 5G 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and 8GB of RAM alongside a 5,010 mAh battery. TCL 50 XE 5G has a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM, a 5,010 mAh battery, and a 50MP camera. TCL 50 LE, described as a “powerful addition” to the lineup, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display, 13MP camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

TCL is also debuting two new NXTPAPER tablets, the 14 Pro – which probably has a 14-inch display, but TCL hasn’t actually confirmed that in its press release – and the Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G – which does have a 10-inch display.

