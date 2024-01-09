YouTube now lets Creators upload podcasts via RSS feed

YouTube is now letting audio-first podcasts upload episodes via RSS feed instead of making them manually create a video.

Instead, YouTube will automatically create a “static-image video” that simply uses podcast show art and upload it to your channel. This video podcast “will only be available on YouTube and YouTube Music.”

YouTube’s set-up process involves entering the “verification code sent to the email address on your RSS feed,” while you get to choose what podcast episodes are uploaded: All existing episodes, Episodes published since a specific date, or Only future episodes. It will take a “few days” for all videos to be created, and everything will initially be private to give you a chance to review before manually publishing.

Podcasters can edit Titles, Descriptions, Video visibility, Default video order, and other RSS settings. You also have the ability to disconnect an RSS feed, as well as re-upload an episode.

Note: Episode details automatically update from your RSS feed. If your episode details change, you can edit them within your RSS feed. If you change episode details in YouTube Studio, we’ll block future edits to that episode made within your RSS feed.

For Creators, RSS ingestion is available in these select countries/regions:

Algeria Lithuania Argentina Luxembourg Australia Malaysia Austria Malta Bahrain Mexico Bangladesh Morocco Belarus Nepal Belgium Netherland Bolivia New Zealand Bosnia & Herzegovina Nicaragua Brazil Nigeria Bulgaria North Macedonia Cambodia Norway Canada Oman Chile Pakistan Colombia Panama Costa Rica Papua New Guinea Croatia Paraguay Cyprus Peru Czechia Philippines Denmark Poland Dominican Republic Portugal Ecuador Puerto Rico Egypt Qatar El Salvador Romania Estonia Russia Finland Saudi Arabia France Senegal Germany Serbia Greece Singapore Guatemala Slovakia Honduras Slovenia Hong Kong South Africa Hungary South Korea Iceland Spain India Sri Lanka Indonesia Sweden Ireland Switzerland Israel Taiwan Italy Thailand Jamaica Turkey Japan Uganda Jordan UK Kenya Ukrainian Kuwait United Arab Emirates Laos United States Latvia Uruguay Lebanon Venezuela Liechtenstein Vietnam