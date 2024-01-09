 Skip to main content

YouTube now lets Creators upload podcasts via RSS feed

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 9 2024 - 10:48 am PT
YouTube is now letting audio-first podcasts upload episodes via RSS feed instead of making them manually create a video.

Instead, YouTube will automatically create a “static-image video” that simply uses podcast show art and upload it to your channel. This video podcast “will only be available on YouTube and YouTube Music.”

YouTube’s set-up process involves entering the “verification code sent to the email address on your RSS feed,” while you get to choose what podcast episodes are uploaded: All existing episodes, Episodes published since a specific date, or Only future episodes. It will take a “few days” for all videos to be created, and everything will initially be private to give you a chance to review before manually publishing. 

Podcasters can edit Titles, Descriptions, Video visibility, Default video order, and other RSS settings. You also have the ability to disconnect an RSS feed, as well as re-upload an episode. 

Note: Episode details automatically update from your RSS feed. If your episode details change, you can edit them within your RSS feed. If you change episode details in YouTube Studio, we’ll block future edits to that episode made within your RSS feed.

For Creators, RSS ingestion is available in these select countries/regions:

AlgeriaLithuania
ArgentinaLuxembourg
AustraliaMalaysia
AustriaMalta
BahrainMexico
BangladeshMorocco
BelarusNepal
BelgiumNetherland
BoliviaNew Zealand
Bosnia & HerzegovinaNicaragua
BrazilNigeria
BulgariaNorth Macedonia
CambodiaNorway
CanadaOman
ChilePakistan
ColombiaPanama
Costa RicaPapua New Guinea
CroatiaParaguay
CyprusPeru
CzechiaPhilippines
DenmarkPoland
Dominican RepublicPortugal
EcuadorPuerto Rico
EgyptQatar
El SalvadorRomania
EstoniaRussia
FinlandSaudi Arabia
FranceSenegal
GermanySerbia
GreeceSingapore
GuatemalaSlovakia
HondurasSlovenia
Hong KongSouth Africa
HungarySouth Korea
IcelandSpain
IndiaSri Lanka
IndonesiaSweden
IrelandSwitzerland
IsraelTaiwan
ItalyThailand
JamaicaTurkey
JapanUganda
JordanUK
KenyaUkrainian
KuwaitUnited Arab Emirates
LaosUnited States
LatviaUruguay
LebanonVenezuela
LiechtensteinVietnam
