Stylishly protect your Galaxy S24 Ultra with Spigen’s latest cases

Samsung’s latest generation of flagship smartphones is here, and our friends at Spigen have a wide variety of cases that are ready to protect your new Galaxy S24 Ultra without compromising on looks. To make this year special, Spigen is even bringing its recently acclaimed carbon fiber case to Samsung’s latest flagship.

Boldly Matte Black

First up is the Spigen Enzo Aramid case, the company’s first-ever case made with carbon fiber, allowing for lightweight, “bulletproof” protection with an undeniably premium appearance. This spectacular case debuted alongside the iPhone 15 series, and Spigen is now extending it to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, bringing the protection of military-grade aramid fiber to Samsung’s lineup.

Next, there’s the Liquid Slot case, which is exclusive to the Spigen.com storefront. Carrying a sleek matte black exterior, the titular “Slot” allows you to stash a payment card or your ID on the back of your Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Alternatively, if you’re seeking simple protection that allows the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s design to shine through, your best bet is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, which carries a translucent Frost Black colorway. Avoiding a usual pitfall of clear and translucent cases, the Ultra Hybrid includes black borders that help prevent yellowing.

Make it MagSafe

Meanwhile, another hallmark of Spigen’s line of accessories is its broad support for Apple’s MagSafe connection. The company even offers its own “MagFit” cases that enable Android phones to use many products designed for MagSafe. Case in point, the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit case brings incredible durability and MagSafe compatibility, and it’s now available for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Once your S24 Ultra has been upgraded with a MagFit case, Spigen’s wider world of magnetic add-ons are able to easily snap into place. For instance, the O-Mag Ring offers a secure grip to your phone and doubles as a kickstand. For your desk, the ArcField Duo can wirelessly charge your phone and earbuds simultaneously while holding your phone at an adjustable angle. Similarly, the Spigen OneTap Pro 3 effortlessly mounts your phone to your car dashboard and offers wireless charging.

So, whether you prefer a distinctly premium style or the unmatched utility of MagFit, Spigen’s lineup of Galaxy S24 Ultra cases is ready to delight Samsung fans worldwide.