Pixel facing new storage issue, likely tied to January Google Play system update

Following a storage access issue in October with the initial Android 14 release and multiple users, Pixel devices might be facing another problem related to the January 2024 Google Play System Update.

After updating to the January 2024 Google Play system update (which is different from the January 5, 2025 security update/patch), users report not being able to access data stored in internal storage across all apps. This results in various cascading issues, like not being able to play downloaded audio/video files or take new pictures, while the Files app appears empty. Other apps refuse to work.

This sounds similar to last year’s issue that impacted devices with multiple users enabled. However, the culprit today appears to be having that Google Play system update installed.

That said, the January 2024 update is not widely rolled out, with most Pixel (and other Android) users still on the November 2023 release. (You can check from the Settings app > Security & privacy > System & updates.) That will hopefully limit the issue from spreading to new users as Google can just halt the rollout.

Pixel 8, 7, and 6 series owners are all reporting this problem.

It remains to be seen how Google resolves the problem for those that have installed it. Last time, a system update was needed. If your device wasn’t stuck in a “Pixel is starting” boot loop, data could be recovered with the aforementioned OTA.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information.