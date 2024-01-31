Garmin Venu 3S smartwatch hits $365, official woven Pixel Watch bands $48, more

Garmin’s Venu 3S smartwatch can track everything, including naps, and now drops to its best price ever at $365. The savings come joined by some discounts on Google’s official Pixel Watch Woven Bands at $48 for those of you already with a wearable, only to wrap up with DJI’s Mini 3 Pro folding drone at $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low drops Garmin Venu 3S smartwatch to $365

Amazon is now offering the Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch for $365 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $450, today’s offer is dropping to a new all-time low at $85 off. It’s an extra $26 under our previous mention, and marks one of the first price cuts since launching last fall. We break down what’s new this time around below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Garmin Venu 3S debuts following a 2-year gap since its predecessor first hit the scene. The refreshed build doubles down on its health tracking tech, most notably allowing you to track naps on top of overnight sleep. It’s all part of the new Body Battery feature that can take a comprehensive look at your daily fitness and well-being in order to offer advice on feeling rested and recharged. There’s also heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and 14-day battery life packed into a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. This model is just a tad smaller than the standard Venu 3, but is also more affordable than that one has ever been.

Google’s official Pixel Watch Woven Bands now sell for $48

Amazon is now discounting official Google Pixel 2 Woven Bands for $48 shipped or less. The Bay style nowsells for $48 even and comes joined by Sage colorway at $47.50. Each of these drop from the usual $60 going rates in order to mark new all-time lows. There’s 20% in savings on the pair, and today’s offers also beat previous mentions by $3 or more. We recently revisited these options to see how they stand up over time.

Google’s official Woven Band comes in two different styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. The designs are a bit more fun and stylish than the offerings included in the box with your Pixel or Pixel 2. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs to round out those higher-end stylings.

DJI’s Mini 3 Pro folding drone hits $600

Amazon now offers the DJI Mini 3 Pro folding quadcopter for $600. This is the first drop we’ve seen from the usual $759 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $159 off. We’ve only ever seen bundles on sale in the past, and now anyone who just wants to score the drone with its companion remote can score the best discount ever. You can also step up to the Mini 3 Pro with one of the DJI RC screen remotes at $730 over at Best Buy, down from $910 and matching the all-time low. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

This time around with the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the entire drone weighs in under 249 grams while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Alongside the drone, you’re also getting the DJI RC controller with a built-in display.

