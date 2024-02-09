Google Pixel Fold lands at $1,399 ($400 off) in this weekend’s best deals, Nest Thermostat $78, more

The weekend is just about here, and so is an all-time low on Google Pixel Fold. This best-ever price returns for the first time since Black Friday at $400 off, and comes joined by an equally-enticing offer on the Nest Thermostat at $78. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Fold deals return to the all-time low

Amazon is ending the work week with a rare discount on the Google Pixel Fold. The unlocked foldable now drops down to $1,399 with 256GB of storage in tow. Today’s offer is down from $1,799 and saves you $400 for only the second time. It’s matching the all-time low from Black Friday and beats our previous holiday mention from December by an extra $50. You’ll find today’s offer also matched over at Best Buy, too.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Thermostat automates cold weather away

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $78. This is down from the usual $130 price tag and marking the second-best price yet. It’s $52 off, and on top of being the first markdown since back in December, is $12 under that previous mention. Today’s offer comes within $17 of the all-time low from a 1-day sale back in October, and is the lowest since. If you’ve been looking for a solution to automate away cold weather, this will let Assistant handle keeping your home at the perfect temperature. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade through the rest of winter, helping you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures. It sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with an LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 hits $248

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Smartwatch for $248. This is down from the usual $310 price tag and marking the best price since all the way back in September. It’s a clearance discount on this previous-generation wearable that takes $62 off and beats the sale price on the newer counterpart by an extra $32. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist.

