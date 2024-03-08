Pixelated 001: Hi, hey, hello

Welcome to the first episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google — yes, that is a reference. We talk about our Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 scoop, the March 2024 Feature Drop, and Google One.

Hosts

Read more

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.