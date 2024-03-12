 Skip to main content

You can get an official Pixel Watch band for as little as $21 right now

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 12 2024 - 11:00 am PT
0 Comments

Google’s official Pixel Watch bands are not extraordinarily expensive, but they’re also not cheap. If you’re looking to get a spare, though, some bands have never been cheaper than they are right now.

Best Buy and Amazon are currently offering massive discounts on select Pixel Watch bands. Specifically, the Active Band in Charcoal is down to $20.99, the Obsidian band down to $34.99, and the Woven Band in Ivy is down to $24.99.

These are among the best prices we’ve seen on official bands. At 9to5Toys has covered in the past, Pixel Watch band discounts usually drop down to around $50, $40, or even $32~, but $21 is very much within the territory of being cheap enough to just have a spare sitting around.

Best Buy also claims to have some used bands from at little as $4.99.

Beyond these bigger discounts, Best Buy also has the new “Bay” blue Woven Band down to $55, while the small Active Band is down to $40.

Personally, I’m looking at grabbing a Charcoal Active Band as it’s the one color missing from my collection, and it’s also just cheap enough to have around as a backup.

These prices are only at retailers, and not at the Google Store.

More on Pixel Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.