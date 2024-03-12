You can get an official Pixel Watch band for as little as $21 right now

Google’s official Pixel Watch bands are not extraordinarily expensive, but they’re also not cheap. If you’re looking to get a spare, though, some bands have never been cheaper than they are right now.

Best Buy and Amazon are currently offering massive discounts on select Pixel Watch bands. Specifically, the Active Band in Charcoal is down to $20.99, the Obsidian band down to $34.99, and the Woven Band in Ivy is down to $24.99.

These are among the best prices we’ve seen on official bands. At 9to5Toys has covered in the past, Pixel Watch band discounts usually drop down to around $50, $40, or even $32~, but $21 is very much within the territory of being cheap enough to just have a spare sitting around.

Best Buy also claims to have some used bands from at little as $4.99.

Beyond these bigger discounts, Best Buy also has the new “Bay” blue Woven Band down to $55, while the small Active Band is down to $40.

Personally, I’m looking at grabbing a Charcoal Active Band as it’s the one color missing from my collection, and it’s also just cheap enough to have around as a backup.

These prices are only at retailers, and not at the Google Store.

