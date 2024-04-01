 Skip to main content

YouTube app on TVs showing auto-generated key moments

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 1 2024 - 7:42 pm PT
After rolling out the dual-column layout for descriptions and comments, the YouTube app on TVs is prominently showcasing “key moments.” 

YouTube’s Neal Mohan shared this evening how “you can easily access auto generated key moments from any video.” It’s billed as an example of the company “continuing to innovate to make the experience on TV even better.”

White dots on the red progress bar denote the availability of key moments. Tap left/right on your remote to see the carousel of thumbnails with accompanying captions. Then “Press up to view key moments” and quickly move between the labeled clips. 

The example YouTube shared is a nearly 3-hour event at the Olympics. The key moments here show each attempt with the descriptions including the athlete’s name and country. This feature is an alternative to Creators manually creating video chapters. 

This is also available on the web when you expand the description. You can browse through “Key moments” as a list next to the video, but we’re not seeing it on mobile, which offers precise seeking instead. 

