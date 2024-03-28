 Skip to main content

YouTube Shorts is driving revenue for over 25% of channels

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 28 2024 - 7:44 am PT
0 Comments

YouTube Shorts have only been around for a little while now, but they’re a big deal, and making money for over 25% of channels in YouTube’s Partner Program.

In a post today, YouTube offers insights into how revenue sharing is going with Shorts. YouTube’s TikTok competitor has grown significantly since its launch in 2021, and it introduced revenue sharing in early 2023. In the year since, things have apparently gone quite well.

YouTube says that Shorts are now driving revenue for more than 25% of creators participating in the YouTube Partner Program. YouTube explains:

It’s still early, but we’re starting to see creators’ passion pay off – since introducing revenue sharing on Shorts last year, more than 25% of channels in YPP are now earning through this revenue stream.

That represents staggering growth, especially since as Shorts aren’t a requirement by any means, so not all channels have to make them.

YouTube adds that 80% of those who met Partner Program requirements via Shorts are now making money through other monetization features on YouTube such as fan funding, YouTube Shopping, and more.

More on YouTube:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.