YouTube Shorts is driving revenue for over 25% of channels

YouTube Shorts have only been around for a little while now, but they’re a big deal, and making money for over 25% of channels in YouTube’s Partner Program.

In a post today, YouTube offers insights into how revenue sharing is going with Shorts. YouTube’s TikTok competitor has grown significantly since its launch in 2021, and it introduced revenue sharing in early 2023. In the year since, things have apparently gone quite well.

YouTube says that Shorts are now driving revenue for more than 25% of creators participating in the YouTube Partner Program. YouTube explains:

It’s still early, but we’re starting to see creators’ passion pay off – since introducing revenue sharing on Shorts last year, more than 25% of channels in YPP are now earning through this revenue stream.

That represents staggering growth, especially since as Shorts aren’t a requirement by any means, so not all channels have to make them.

YouTube adds that 80% of those who met Partner Program requirements via Shorts are now making money through other monetization features on YouTube such as fan funding, YouTube Shopping, and more.

