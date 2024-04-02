Pixel Watch April 2024 update rolling out with 2 new features

Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update with the April 2024 security patch today. It notably arrived before the phone updates.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “April 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240405.001 is the build number for all four models.

Update: The Pixel Watch April 2024 changelog touts “new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates.”

Vibration Watch

Current time plays in haptics when the user gestures on the watch face

Auto-brightness improvement:

Provide improved experience in auto-brightness settings screen for user to easily perceive the difference when switching levels

If you’ve been having an issue with the Fitbit “Main goal” Tile displaying the word “Steps” on two lines with smaller font sizes, be sure to update ProtoLayout Renderer.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

