First-gen Pixel Watch gets new Fitbit Workout UI

As part of the March Feature Drop, the original Pixel Watch is getting the new Fitbit Workout UI introduced with the second-generation wearable.

The old UI has one big stat at the top followed by three smaller displays in a second row. This side-by-side layout felt a bit cramped at times. Meanwhile, you can get a speed dial-esque ring for heart rate zones.

To the right of this page you get a full list of metrics, while swiping the opposite direction gives you exercise controls.

With the Pixel Watch 2, Fitbit introduced an updated layout that places key stats in a list that you swipe up/down on. Four stats appear on the first page and three on the second. It’s definitely more glanceable when you’re exercising.

A small change introduced with this update sees the lock, end, and pause buttons switch from circles to pills. Another tweak that Pixel Watch 2 owners will notice is how the Daily heart rate Tile has a filled-in heart icon.

This is rolling out with Fitbit 3.19 for Wear OS and has widely rolled out via the on-watch Play Store. You curiously have to restart the Pixel Watch after installing the update to see these changes.

The March Feature Drop also brings Auto Workout Mode with start/stop for running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor bike, treadmill, or rowing, as well as Pace Training and Heart Zone Training. This update does not introduce the Fitbit Relax breathing app.

