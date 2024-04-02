Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro from $1,150, Moto G 5G hits $150, microSD cards, more

The first discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Pro/360 laptops are headlining today’s best deals from $1,150. You’ll also be able to score a new all-time low on the budget-friendly Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone at $150, as well as the Android-ready SanDisk 1.5TB microSD card for $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Pro/360 see first discounts

Best Buy is offering the first cash discount on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Book 4. These new laptops first debuted at the end of February, and now you can save some cash. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro drops to $1,149.99 shipped from its usual $1,450 price tag. It’s a $300 discount and the only offer outside of some gift card promotions back at launch. The price is also matched directly at Samsung. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s newest Windows laptop features Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 chip, which powers the 14-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. This configuration is backed by a 512GB SSD as well as 16GB of memory. That all enables some added AI features like the dedicated key for Microsoft Copilot. There’s an HDMI 2.1 port as well as dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for expanding I/O to hubs and external monitors, with 18 hours of battery life rounding out the package alongside a premium aluminum design.

Alongside the standard model, Best Buy is also marking down the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. This model steps up to a 2-in-1 form-factor enabled by a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, which means it has a higher price tag attached. The usual $1,900 MSRP it just launched with is now down to $1,500. That’s $400 off and a new all-time low as the only cash price cut so far. This model comes powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. It has all the same AI tech as the standard version above, just with that convertible design that can go from a typical laptop form-factor into a tablet.

Motorola’s Moto G 5G smartphone has never sold for less

Amazon now offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone for $150. This drops the 128GB model down from its usual $250 price tag in three different colors. It’s $100 off and a new all-time low that’s an extra $20 under our previous mentions. Today’s offer is also still one of the first chances to save. This is the newest version of the handset and was just released last May – as you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Sitting above all of the other budget-friendly handsets in the Motorola stable, Moto G 5G arrives with more flagship-class features like a 6.5-inch 120Hz HD+ display powered by a Snapdragon 480+ processor and backed by a 5,000mAh battery for 2 days of usage per charge. Its 50MP quad rear camera array is also a standout feature, with a fingerprint sensor in the power button rounding out the package. We found this to get the job done back when we reviewed it last summer, too.

Android-ready SanDisk 1.5TB microSD card hits $100

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $100. This one launched back in October at $150 and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop. We did see it drop down to $88 early last week, but it jumped back up in price quite quickly. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon otherwise, coming in at $10 under the next best price we saw before that. A notable option for drone pilots and filmographers that require a high-capacity microSD solution that also ships with the full-size SD adapter, SanDisk says this is the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card.” More details can be found in our launch coverage.

Alongside being compatible with drones and camera rigs, this microSD card is also ready for “Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops” with speeds up to 150MB/s and A1-rated performance – “A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS.”

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]