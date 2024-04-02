 Skip to main content

YouTube Music comments get a slick panel redesign

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 2 2024 - 12:45 pm PT
3 Comments

Comments in YouTube Music are now seven months old, and the Android and iOS apps have now rolled out a slick visual redesign of the panel. 

Previously, tapping the comments button from the carousel would just slide up a sheet over the full Now Playing UI.

Now, the Comment panel is inline and treated exactly like the tabs for Up Next, Lyrics, and Related. Now Playing actually shrinks into the miniplayer configuration up top. As such, you’re able to browse comments and pause/play or access the Cast menu as needed. The panel is also now slightly taller, thus letting you read more per screen.

There are smooth opening and closing (when you drag down) animations. It’s definitely a more thoughtful design than the initial version that makes comments feel more native and less tacked on. 

YouTube Music Now Playing redesign
YouTube Music Now Playing redesign
YouTube Music Now Playing redesign

Old vs. new

This comments redesign rolled out on YouTube Music for Android — on phones, but not tablets — and iOS. Speaking of Now Playing, the YTM team said it plans to eventually bring the gradient background to the iPhone.

