YouTube Music getting an ‘Activity’ notifications feed

We’ve noticed an uptick in notifications sent by YouTube Music since the start of 2024, and the mobile app is now readying an “Activity” feed.

Some users are seeing a notification bell icon appear next to the search button in the app bar. Tapping launches an “Activity” feed of recent releases from your artists. It’s organized by “This week” and “Earlier.”

This should be a good way to highlight new music from artists you subscribe to in a personalized manner (versus the generic Explore tab). Not being able to return to YouTube Music notifications (if they’ve been dismissed) has been particularly annoying in the past.

Overall, it’s not too different from what the main YouTube app does with the same icon leveraged.

Meanwhile, we also see that YouTube Music continues testing a 3×3 grid of your recent plays. When this feature was announced in October alongside AI-generated playlist art, it was called “Speed dial” and set to debut “in the coming months.” Of note is how tapping on the grid will start playback in the miniplayer instead of opening the full Now Playing screen.

In the screenshot above, YTM retains the “Listen again” name, which is more obvious and familiar.

This YouTube Music Activity feed or the Listen again redesign is not widely rolled out yet.

More on YouTube Music: