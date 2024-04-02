YouTube TV estimated to have more subscribers than Comcast and Spectrum by 2026

Google’s YouTube TV has grown massively in subscribers over the past few years and, according to a new report, it may continue to do so until it becomes the most widely used pay TV subscription in the US, even beating out Comcast and Spectrum.

According to MoffettNathanson, a research firm, YouTube TV is on track to become the biggest pay TV provider in the United States. By 2026, the firm estimates (via TheDesk) that YouTube TV will surpass both Charter (Spectrum) and Comcast (Xfinity) in subscriber numbers.

Within just the next two years, YouTube TV is estimated to have around 12.6 million subscribers, up from 8 million as of earlier this year.

As it stands today, that 12.6 million wouldn’t beat out Comcast, which is estimated to have around 14 million subscribers today. Charter is also estimated to have around 13.5 million. However, “traditional” pay TV services continue to bleed subscribers. Charter lost one million over the course of 2023, while Comcast lost around two million in the same time frame. The estimate of YouTube TV taking the top spot is based on that downward trend.

It doesn’t come as a big surprise that YouTube TV will keep growing. The service is not only cheaper that traditional cable, but has more features and flexibility. It’s also continually expanding, with NFL Sunday Ticket having been a huge success last year.

