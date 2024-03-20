YouTube TV rolling out Multiview on iPhone and iPad; Android ‘in the coming months’

Google has confirmed that YouTube TV is now rolling out support for Multiview on the iPhone and iPad, but the feature won’t arrive on Android for a while.

Over the past week, more users have noticed that YouTube TV for iPhone is showing support for Multiview. The feature, which went live on TVs last year, allows users to watch up to four channels at once. More recently, Multiview added more customization to what four channels can be shown.

On the iPhone and iPad, the feature works from the “Home” tab, but only works with select games. One Reddit user shared a quick image (and Live Photo) of the functionality in action, as seen below.

The feature isn’t quite as advanced as it is on TVs, but it’s still useful nonetheless, especially as March Madness is ongoing this week.

Multiview should be live across iPhone and iPad via an update to the YouTube TV app for iOS, but there is a server-side component. On Reddit, YouTube confirmed that the feature requires app version 8.11.

What about Android?

Unfortunately, YouTube says that YouTube TV’s Multiview feature won’t be available for Android for a while. Specifically, it’s set to arrive “in the coming months.”

Other features recently added to YouTube TV include a revamped design for the video player that can show sports scores alongside the broadcast, and a new “Last Channel Shortcut” that can move between your most recently-used channels. Neither of this are available on mobile devices, though, with both being on TVs.

Are you seeing Multiview on iPhone or iPad? Let us know in the comments below!

