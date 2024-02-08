YouTube TV airing a Super Bowl ad just before kickoff [Video]

The Pixel 8 camera ad will be joined by another from YouTube TV on Sunday just before the Super Bowl kicks off.

We see a birdwatcher and literal flocks of (Baltimore) Ravens, (Seattle) Seahawks, and (Philadelphia) Eagles: “Each year, they must follow the path of migration, marking the season’s end. It is at this time that we must say goodbye to watching these majestic creatures, live. But never fear. They’ll be back. As certain as the sun, they always come back.” It’s amusing and somewhat funny copy.

Unsurprisingly, NFL Sunday Ticket is the topic of “Migration,” with Google telling you to “prepare for the coming season by signing up.” At this point in the minute-long ad, we see YouTuber cameos: Deestroying, pierson, and Sean Evans of Hot Ones (who presumably brought the wings).

YouTube TV is offering a $50 discount ($299) for new NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this spot will air just before the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs kickoff on Sunday.

Two ads from different parts of Google is about average for a Super Bowl. A Gemini spot would have been well-timed and quite interesting.

Meanwhile, will Apple be airing a Vision Pro commercial? It would coincide with Apple Music sponsoring the Halftime Show.