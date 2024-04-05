Gmail on Android looks to be prepping Gemini-powered email summaries

Gemini has already started to be embedded in Gmail for web and other Google Workspace applications. Signs are apparent that Google Gemini’s email summary feature could be coming to Gmail on Android.

In Gmail for web, some users can experience Google’s Workspace Labs integration, which pulls Gemini’s AI functionality into the email site. One of the ways Gemini can operate is with the email summary feature.

In essence, Gemini can create a summary of email threads and content so you don’t have to dig through messages. It can prove to be rather helpful, but it’s still in the early stages of development.

According to PiunikaWeb, the email summary feature may also be coming to Gmail for Android. Hidden in an upcoming version of the app, the email summary tool was discovered. It comes as a button that sits right under the email’s subject, reading “Summarize this email.” Tapping would likely generate a summary at the bottom of the email, much like in the web version.

via PiunikaWeb

The tool doesn’t work in this infantile stage, but it showcases Google’s plans to bring Gemini to the mobile Gmail app rather than pioneer it solely on the web, which was unlikely. One could also argue that the feature would be even more useful in a mobile setting rather than on a desktop, where text and formatting are easier to make out.

Since this is a feature that shows signs it’s still being prepared Google hasn’t made any mention of when Android users can expect to see the Gemini-powered email summaries in Gmail. It’s also unknown as to whether the email summary feature from Gemini on mobile will be a limited rollout like the current version on the web.