Google Assistant Broadcasts are now a two-stage command

Broadcasts are a beloved Google Assistant capability that gives you an impromptu intercom system. Recently, Google made a change that slows the process down a bit.

Previously, you could say: Hey Google, Broadcast — “can you get me some juice.” That request would then be sent out (“Alright, Broadcasting now”).

Google Assistant no longer understands most “broadcast” commands that are immediately followed by the message. In fact, it will end up performing a Google Search on your Nest Hub for “can you get me some juice.” This is happening on both Smart Displays and phones.

Some Broadcasts are still seamlessly understood and processed: Hey Google, broadcast “dinner is ready.” It’s accompanied by the same onscreen animation.

Hopefully, this is just a processing/understanding bug and not related to one of the Google Assistant feature deprecations back in February: “Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. You can still broadcast to devices in your home.”

The workaround today is saying “Hey Google, Broadcast” first and then waiting for Assistant to respond (“What’s the message”). However, that changes an ingrained behavior and adds a few seconds to a common command for some.

