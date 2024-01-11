Google Assistant removing 17 ‘underutilized’ features across Android, speakers/displays

Bard is the future of Assistant. Ahead of that happening, Google announced today that Assistant features with low usage will be removed in February.

In removing “underutilized” capabilities, Google says it is “prioritizing the experiences you love and investing in the underlying technology to make them even better.” The company reiterates that it will “continue to make Google Assistant more helpful,” but the writing on the wall is that Bard will be responsible for future updates.

Google lists 17 features going away, though there is an 18th change related to how you launch Assistant on Android. You can read more about the microphone icon change here.

Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice. You can still cast audiobooks from your mobile device. Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant enabled devices. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior or use a standard alarm. Accessing or managing your cookbook, transfering recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes. You can use Google Assistant to search for recipes across the web and YouTube. Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. You can still set timers and alarms. Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. You can still broadcast to devices in your home. Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message. You can still make calls and send text messages. Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice. You can still schedule a new event. Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media. You can still use voice control on Google Maps the same way. Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior. Asking to meditate with Calm. You can still ask for meditation options with media providers such as YouTube. Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. You’ll need to use the buttons on your device to start, stop, pause, and resume activities. You can still voice control activities on Pixel Watches. Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays. You can still ask for sleep details by voice on third-party smart clocks. Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo. Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays. You can still ask for commute times and get directions by voice. Checking personal travel itineraries by voice. You can still ask for flight status. Asking for information about your contacts. You can still make calls to your contacts. Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media. You can still ask Assistant to open your installed apps.

These deprecations span mobile and smart speakers/displays. Some pare back specific actions but leave the underlying functionality for different use cases intact. Others are straight removals, with voice controls particularly on the chopping block today. When possible, the company recommends an alternative/workaround, though the suggestions to go from a dedicated experience to YouTube aren’t great.

With some exceptions (like using the Nest Hub as a cooking tool), most of the removals are on the minor side. It makes sense why Google wants to prioritize its resources and is hesitant to spend so much effort maintaining a voice platform that isn’t the future, but these cuts, like those in the past, make Assistant less of an all-encompassing tool. Meanwhile, Google has yet to detail how the smart speaker/display experience for existing hardware will improve.

The company suggests using “Hey Google, send feedback” to voice your thoughts about these changes.

Starting January 26, you’ll get a notification when trying to use one of the above capabilities. That prompt will include a date when the functionality will no longer be available. Most of the features are going away February 26, but the Nest Hub Commute Tiles and Android/Maps App Launcher are being deprecated on February 7.