Google Domains is now handing over domain controls to Squarespace

Following Squarespace’s acquisition of Google Domains last year, the company best known for its website builder is starting to take over controls of domains that customers purchased from Google.

Since the news that Squarespace would take over Google Domains, there hasn’t been much of a change for those who already own domains through Google. The web portal at domains.google.com has still offered full controls for these domains even though Google itself has stopped selling new ones, and the registrar had also moved over to Squarespace quite a while ago.

Now, though, some domains are starting to move over to Squarespace, with controls “migrating” from Google Domains to Squarespace’s own website.

One-by-one, Google and Squarespace have been notifying Domains users that their domains are being fully migrated over to Squarespace. This changes nothing about the domain in operation, but removes the domain from domains.google.com and moves it to account.squarespace.com/domains.

In an email, Google says:

Today your domain, [domain name], migrated from Google Domains to Squarespace Domains. Your WHOIS contact details and billing information (if applicable) were migrated to Squarespace. Your DNS configuration remains unchanged. Your migrated domain will continue to work with Google Services such as Google Search Console. To support this, your account now has a domain verification record. Learn more. You should receive a welcome email from Squarespace shortly with additional details on how to access and manage your domain name. While you shouldn’t anticipate any disruption, Squarespace Support is available 24/7 to assist.

In my case, the domain was moved over to a Squarespace account I’d previously set up that used my same Gmail email address to log in. The account is not, though, linked with Google. So far, only the one domain has been moved over from my account.

On domains.google.com, the domain is no longer able to be edited, with a message that says “this domain was migrated to Squarespace on Apr 5, 2024, visit Squarespace to manage this domain.”

This process will, presumably, continue over the coming weeks, but only started in the past few days per reports we were able to find online.

