WordPress․com offering free transfers from Google Domains for a limited time

It emerged back in June that Google Domains was shutting down and that customers would be migrated to Squarespace. WordPress.com now wants to attract customers of Google Domains with free transfers.

WordPress.com will pay the transfer fee for the first million domains that move away from the Google service. It has been a domain name provider for over a decade and notes how “you don’t even need a site or hosting plan to manage your domains with us.” This offer started yesterday and comes as there are about 10 million domains hosted on Google Domains.

Additionally, taking advantage of this offer will extend your registration for an additional year, while WordPress.com will match your Google Domains renewal price (or offer something lower). This notably applies to “existing WordPress.com customers across most domains.”

The company says it will only raise prices if wholesale costs go up, comparing itself to Costco in the process. Other touted benefits include fast DNS speeds, privacy protection, and free SSL installs.

Performance: Our DNS speeds are faster than Google, GoDaddy, and DigitalOcean. But don’t take our word for it. Feel free to check for yourself at dnsperf.com.

Meanwhile, Squarespace previously said that it would honor all existing Google Domains renewal prices for at least 12 months after the sale closes, which is targeting Q3 2023.

Those interested in the WordPress.com offer can start the transfer process here.