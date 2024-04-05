 Skip to main content

Google Podcasts has now shut down its web app too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 5 2024 - 6:55 am PT
3 Comments
Google Podcasts logo

Google Podcasts has shut down, and now that also applies to the web app, which lived on for an additional day or so.

April 2 was the official last day of Google Podcasts, with the service to shut down “after” that date. Google officially started to pull the plug on April 4, with the Android app ceasing to function on that date, and the web app displaying a pop-up saying that the service is no longer available.

However, for the past day, podcasts.google.com has continued to function.

Simply closing the pop-up would continue to leave the app fully functional, as if nothing had happened.

Now, that’s changed, as Google Podcasts on the web has fully shut down. There’s no longer a pop-up, but rather a full-page message showing that Podcasts has shut down with no way to access shows.

The only function that the site now serves is to provide access to a settings page where you can port your subscriptions over to YouTube Music or download an OPML file that can be used in other podcast apps.

This functionality will only be available through July 30 of 2024.

More on Google Podcasts:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.