Google Podcasts has now shut down its web app too

Google Podcasts has shut down, and now that also applies to the web app, which lived on for an additional day or so.

April 2 was the official last day of Google Podcasts, with the service to shut down “after” that date. Google officially started to pull the plug on April 4, with the Android app ceasing to function on that date, and the web app displaying a pop-up saying that the service is no longer available.

However, for the past day, podcasts.google.com has continued to function.

Simply closing the pop-up would continue to leave the app fully functional, as if nothing had happened.

Now, that’s changed, as Google Podcasts on the web has fully shut down. There’s no longer a pop-up, but rather a full-page message showing that Podcasts has shut down with no way to access shows.

The only function that the site now serves is to provide access to a settings page where you can port your subscriptions over to YouTube Music or download an OPML file that can be used in other podcast apps.

This functionality will only be available through July 30 of 2024.

More on Google Podcasts:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram