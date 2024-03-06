Here’s how to export your subscriptions from Google Podcasts before it shuts down

Google Podcasts is shutting down on April 2, meaning your entire library of podcasts could be lost unless you export them elsewhere. This article will take you through doing that directly to YouTube Music and other apps you may want to use.

Google Podcasts shutting down isn’t entirely as sinister as some might think. The company behind it has another outlet that’s available and can incorporate podcasts in a way that fits in with other content. That site is YouTube Music, which is the audio adaptation of the original YouTube platform, though it caters to audio without video.

YouTube Music has recently added a podcast section to offer a solution for those Google Podcasts is offloading. If you choose, you can easily export your subscriptions to YouTube Music before the Google Podcasts website shuts down for good, which is on/after April 2.

Google Podcasts is also offering a secondary solution for exporting subscriptions. Users can download an OPML file that other podcast apps will be able to import, bringing their subscriptions over in one fell swoop. It’s unclear if all podcast apps and websites out there will accept an OPML file to import, but those are going to be your only two options beyond manually resubscribing to every podcast artist in your library.

How to export Google Podcasts subs to YouTube Music

Exporting subscriptions to YouTube Music is the easiest option, and it’s the first one that appears in the settings. Here’s how to do it:

Head to podcasts.google.com and make sure you’re logged in. Hit the three-line menu at the top left, and click Settings. Next to Export to YouTube Music, hit Export. At the bottom, click Transfer as [your email].

Once you do that, you’ll see an automatic import of all of your subscriptions from the other site. It’s important to note that these import as RSS feeds and might not update as quick as an in-app subscription. Even still, it’s the main option Google is providing.

How to export to other apps with an OPML file

If you want to use other apps like Pocket Casts or Cast Box, you’ll need to grab an OPML file from Google Podcasts. That file contains your subscription data and will allow you to bring those subs over to the new app. Here’s how to get the file:

Head to podcasts.google.com and make sure you’re logged in. Hit the three-line menu at the top left, and click Settings. Next to Export for another app, hit Download.

Your OPML file will start downloading. From there, you can upload it when another podcast app requests it for an import.

Many will miss Google Podcasts for its no-nonsense appearance and easy-to-use UI. Still, exporting subscriptions is a welcome option and will come in handy for many who want to transfer their podcast history to a new home.