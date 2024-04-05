‘Nothing Ear’ and ‘Nothing Ear (a)’ will be the ‘culmination’ of the series on April 18

After teasing an April 18 event earlier this week, Nothing has now officially confirmed plans to launch two new pairs of earbuds – “Nothing Ear” and “Nothing Ear (a).”

Since 2021, Nothing has debuted Ear (1), Ear (2), and Ear (stick). The lineup has contributed towards the company selling three million products to date, and they’ve been well-received by buyers and critics alike.

For 2024, Nothing has confirmed plans to launch two pairs of earbuds. The “Nothing Ear” will seemingly be the company’s new top-tier offering in the slot that was expected to be branded “Nothing Ear (3).” Meanwhile, “Ear (a)” sounds like a more affordable offering, in line with the brand’s Phone (2a).

Why the change?

Nothing says that these new earbuds are the “culmination of three years of design and innovation” and also lets the brand “center the focus around the product and the unique experience.” Essentially, it’s a soft reboot for the series.

We’ll find out soon if it sticks the landing. Nothing’s new earbuds land on April 18, and it looks like they’ll be keeping the transparent design.

We started Nothing with audio in 2021 and since our very first product, we’ve relentlessly refined our design and engineering with every new addition to our audio product suite.



