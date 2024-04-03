 Skip to main content

Nothing teases new earbuds launching in April; two more phones coming this year

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2024 - 2:15 pm PT
Nothing is teasing the launch of its next set of earbuds while two more phones seem to be on the docket as well.

In a teaser posted to social media today, Nothing revealed plans for an April 18 launch for a new product. The post teases a “Play Date” with a yellow frog looking at a beetle.

The beetle was used in previous Nothing teasers ahead of the launch for Ear (2), the brand’s 2023 earbud release. So, while it’s not exactly clear why the company has moved from the bug theme of its past releases – Ear (1) was teased with a ladybug – it’s pretty clear that we’re looking at the launch of new audio products here.

You can sign up for updates about Nothing’s next launch on the company’s website, or stay tuned here to 9to5Google.

Beyond that, Dylan Roussel on Twitter/X also recently revealed that two more Nothing Phones are coming in 2024 carrying codenames “PacmanPro” and “Tetris.” The former is likely some variant of the Nothing Phone (2a) which carried the codename “Pacman,” perhaps even being the “Community Edition” that’s in development today. “Tetris,” though, is more than likely the brand’s next high-end release, likely to be called “Phone (3).”

More on Nothing:

