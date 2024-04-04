Nothing has sold 3 million products so far

Nothing, the Carl Pei-owned startup that just launched its third smartphone this year, says it has sold three million products to date.

In a post on Twitter/X today, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei announced that the company has sold three million products over the last three years.

While specifics weren’t provided, this surely includes all of Nothing’s products, including both smartphones and earbuds. Nothing launched its brand in 2021 with the Nothing Ear (1), a pair of truly wireless earbuds which were quite popular at the time. That was followed up by Ear (2) and Ear (stick) in early 2023.

In 2022, Nothing launched its first smartphone, the Phone (1). The upper-mid-range smartphone wasn’t sold in the US, but was given high marks for its good software experience and unique device. Phone (2) followed up on that in 2023 with better specs, improved hardware, and extended sales to the United States.

Earlier this year, Nothing launched the Phone (2a), a mid-range device priced starting at £319 in the UK. The company is also teasing an April 18 event for new earbuds, and has two more smartphones coming this year.

Have you purchased a Nothing product? Let us know in the comments below.

3M products sold. Thanks to everyone who voted with their wallets over the last 3 years! From now on, it's time to calculate annual sales instead of cumulative. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 4, 2024

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram