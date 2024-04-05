Samsung’s Object Eraser gets a magnetic lasso option for precise object selection

The Galaxy S24 showcased a substantial AI portfolio for creating some cool photos. Now, it looks like the Object Eraser tool is getting a new magnetic lasso function to make editing much easier on Samsung’s One UI 6.1.

Those familiar with traditional AI-vacant photo editing might be familiar with the lasso tool. The tool allows you to circle an object and copy or cut it to move or delete the selection. Another form of that tool called the magnetic lasso exists, and it works by automatically outlining an object that it detects.

In One UI 6.1, the Object Eraser tool in Samsung Gallery now allows you to select the magnetic lasso selector (via SamMobile). Rather than simply allowing you to draw a circle around objects in a picture, the magnetic lasso detects images in your selection and will adhere its outline to that object.

This is a nice addition because users can now differentiate depending on their needs. Turning the magnetic lasso off will allow you to draw circles in Generative Edit without those circles changing shape and snapping automatically.

This tool comes as an option in Samsung Gallery’s Object Eraser function. Tapping the “Magnetic Lasso” button at the top of the page changes how your selection will behave when you lift your finger from the screen.

Samsung’s Generative Edit has been an impressive tool, among competitive tools like the Google Pixel’s Magic Editor. Additional tools like Object Eraser round out the array of features Galaxy phone offer users. The new function will definitely be a useful addition, making it even easier to pick up a Galaxy phone and make edits the way you want to.