Google Messages preps single-line text field redesign after all your complaints [Gallery]

Late last year, Messages introduced a redesign of the compose box that introduced a shortcuts bar. A new Google Messages design is now being readied that reverses the signature trait and consolidates the text field into a single line.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Basically, the version you have today before any text has been entered is the upcoming compose field that Google Messages is working on with the latest beta (20240404_01_RC00). Once you open the keyboard or start typing, a second bar — with shortcuts for emoji, Magic Compose, gallery, and the ‘plus’ sign — no longer appears.

Original

Current vs. upcoming

Instead, the emoji shortcut always appears at the left, while the gallery and voice recorder only show up when nothing has been entered.

Once it has, what you type is flanked by emoji, Magic Compose, and the plus, with it being somewhat unfortunately that you don’t have a persistent gallery option.

Otherwise, this redesign keeps in place the general look of the current look, including how it’s somewhat weird that the compose field is left-aligned when your sent messages appear at the right.

This single-line is a return to the previous design, with people really complaining about the revamp that rolled out earlier this year for taking up more space. This single-line text field is not yet live with the latest Google Messages beta.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.